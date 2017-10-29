George Clooney’s “Suburbicon” is deader than dead. It made $2.8 million over the weekend. “Suburbicon” was beaten by Jason Hall’s “Thank You for Your Service,” which had no star big stars (just Miles Teller) but was in the same number of theaters and made $3.7 million.

“Suburbicon,” basically, is a total write off. It’s also a career low for both Clooney and Matt Damon. I remember years ago when Clooney produced Steven Soderbergh’s “Full Frontal” with Julia Roberts. It was a dismal failure. Clooney said to me, “We managed to make Julia Roberts’ lowest grossing film.” Well, now he’s outdone himself. I wish Clooney would just act and stop directing. He’s a damn good actor and he’s missing the boat now.

Think of it: $2.8 million is what Clooney pays for upkeep on a home. It’s his Tequila bill (just joking). And Paramount writes off another whole film.

Also completely written off this weekend is Warner Bros.’ “Geostorm.” No one went to it. With a $150 million expenditure, “Geostorm” has just $23 million from two weeks in release.

The good news is that “The Florida Project” is an indie hit. I wish I could say the same for SPC’s “Novitiate,” which has an Oscar worthy performance from Melissa Leo.