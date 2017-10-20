Taylor Swift Releases Catchy New Single, “Gorgeous,” from Upcoming Album– Which Ex Is This One About?
Taylor Swift’s whole career is now one take after another on “You’re So Vain.” Her new single, “Gorgeous,” is very catchy. But for the umpteenth time it’s a guessing game about a former boyfriend. Which one? Do I care? She’s capable of writing more interesting songs, no? She’s totally succumbed to Max Martin’s songwriting factory with Shellback producing. She was right a few weeks ago when she sang that Taylor Swift is dead. She’s been replaced by robots.