Taylor Swift’s whole career is now one take after another on “You’re So Vain.” Her new single, “Gorgeous,” is very catchy. But for the umpteenth time it’s a guessing game about a former boyfriend. Which one? Do I care? She’s capable of writing more interesting songs, no? She’s totally succumbed to Max Martin’s songwriting factory with Shellback producing. She was right a few weeks ago when she sang that Taylor Swift is dead. She’s been replaced by robots.

