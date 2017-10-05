Megyn Kelly’s first week at 9am on the Today show was a ratings disaster.

Kelly’s hour was down 12% from when Al Roker and Tamron Hall hosted the 9am Today show hour. Even worse, she was 24% off in they key age demo, from 25 to 54. This week will probably not be any better.

The fear, of course, is that she will affect “Kathie Lee and Hoda” at 10am. And believe me, those ladies will not stand for it. They were down 7% in total viewers. A second week of those ratings will cause a real internal problem. Kathie Lee doesn’t take prisoners. And Hoda is very valued to the main Today show, which is NBC’s cash cow.

Meanwhile, Megyn’s 9am competition is booming. “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has gone up, up, up since its re-launch last spring. And Judge Judy’s “Hot Bench” is huge.

Kelly isn’t making friends at NBC, either. She cut off Tom Brokaw in mid conversation earlier this week, so she could make a plea against gun control.