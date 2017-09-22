Madonna released a live album last Friday. News to me. News to everyone, apparently.

The “Rebel Heart” Tour album sold just 3,848 CDs and downloads according to Buzz Angle and hitsdailydouble.com. It had no streaming that was reported.

Stranger, though, was that the album wasn’t released on Interscope, which put out the original “Rebel Heart” album. But maybe not so strange since “Rebel Heart” sold only 238,000 copies in the US. Madonna once sold millions of albums. (So did everyone.)

The live album was issued by Eagle Rock, a video company. Eagle Rock put it out as a standalone for audio. But they also sell a video package of CD/DVD/Blu-Ray that includes the live album.

Well, Madonna’s gone to Portugal so she doesn’t have to worry about all this. And she has hundreds of millions of dollars. So we won’t worry about her. But it’s a sign of the times, I guess.