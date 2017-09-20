Something is going wrong with “American Made,” that’s for sure.

Still unspooling overseas before a September 29th American release, Tom Cruise’s latest film finally opened in his most fervent fan country, South Korea, over the weekend.

In June, South Korea gave Tom a record opening with $6.6 million for “The Mummy.” It was that country’s biggest opening ever.

But last weekend, “American Made” did not fare nearly as well. It came in with $1.9 million. More than two thirds of the Cruise fans stayed home and wondered what Rocket Man Kim Jung Un was up to instead.

“American Made” now has a very slight $50 million from plays in nearly every country abroad wit the exception of China and Russia. For “The Mummy,” China was a mega blockbuster with over $90 million. That kind of number would certainly help now.

We’re 10 days out from the US release, and there isn’t much buzz. But critics seem to like it. “American Made” has an 88 on Rotten Tomatoes. But you never know what that means. The Wrap reviewer didn’t much like it, yet the movie got a ‘fresh’ rating. Here’s what he wrote:

“The problem is that Cruise, even when trying to cut loose, is always so tightly controlled that we never truly feel the reptilian survivalism of Barry Seal.”

That doesn’t sound positive, but who knows?