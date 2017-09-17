Here’s the nominations list for the main categories tonight. Bold faced for who will win, italics for who should win. PS Last year’s ratings for the Emmys were terrible. If the show gets very anti-Trump and includes none of the actual network shows that people watch, the ratings will tank again. Just sayin…I’ll be updating here and on Twitter @showbiz411

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” (NBC)

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

“The Wizard Of Lies” (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Michael K. Williams (“The Night Of”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)