Bruce Springsteen may be on Broadway forever.

Today tickets went on sale to his limited run one man show on Broadway beginning October 3rd. They immediately sold out through November 26th.

Now Bruce’s Broadway run has been extended by TEN weeks through February 3rd. I’m sure that’s all sold out, too, by now.

That’s an exhausting run, but also one that will earn him plaudits from theater groups later in the season.

Unlike with Bette Midler and “Hello, Dolly!” Bruce will be played by himself at all performances.

Can he/will he extend beyond February 3? It seems unlikely, so expect tickets to be selling for astronomical prices as the run nears its end.