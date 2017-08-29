The amazing ratings for “Game of Thrones” on Sunday night– 12 million viewers– had a big impact on everything else on cable TV.

The MTV Video Music Awards were hurt as badly as the white walker who was brought to the big confab of families. On MTV the awards scored only 2.6 million viewers. On all Viacom platforms the total was closer to 5.3 million– which was a big drop from the 6.5 million of last year. The VMA pre show, which was just on MTV, grabbed 1.1 million viewers.

The VMAs show a steady decline year to year. In 2014 they had 10.3 million viewers. This means their viewership has been cut by half. Each year they lose another million people. What could it be? The disposable music? The horrible performers? You tell me.

Meanwhile, “Twin Peaks” did not make the top 150 cable shows for Sunday night, second time it’s happened during the 18 week run. Funny, too, because the prior week was high– 340K total viewers. But those people likely were confused and alienated and did not return.

Who could blame them? “Game of Thrones” offers a well constructed story, the one thing “Twin Peaks” does not have.