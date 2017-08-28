The very R rated coming together of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, the rise of the walking dead dragon, and the big meeting of major characters on “Game of Thrones” did the trick. The HBO show scored 12.1 million viewers for the 80 minute long season finale last night.

Amazing: That’s more than twice what any network show did. Pretty much, all eyes were on this insanely great episode. More cable ratings come tomorrow, but this bodes poorly for things like the MTV Video Music Awards. And “Twin Peaks,” forget about it.

There’s only season left of “Game of Thrones,” and it’s more than a year away. So there were plenty of revelations and big moments on last night’s episode. All the actors were highlighted, but I must say Peter Dinklage was absolutely stupendous as he negotiated a truce among the big families. His scenes with Lena Headey were off the charts good.

Well, the White Walkers are coming. I’ve seen a lot of horror movies in my life, but they scare the beejeezus out of me. (Someone said that on the show last night, too.) That last mini season is going to be wild.

Meantime, next September 2018 “Game of Thrones” will take the Emmys. Too bad they didn’t qualify for this year. They’ll easily take the Critics Choice Awards in December and Golden Globes in January.

Updates later on the ratings…