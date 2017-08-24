Home Celebrity Tom Brokaw Chastises Trump — “Cheap Shot” — for Saying Media...

Tom Brokaw, one of my heroes and a great journalist, has taken to Twitter to chastise Donald Trump. Brokaw is rightly upset about Trump’s allegation during his crazy rant in Phoenix that the media (his blanket term for anyone who doesn’t agree with him) doesn’t love America. Trump said of the media, “I really think they don’t like our country. I really believe that.” Brokaw disagrees vehemently. And if Trump weren’t deranged, he’d know that a free press loves its country, and is protecting it from him.

