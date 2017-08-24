Tom Brokaw, one of my heroes and a great journalist, has taken to Twitter to chastise Donald Trump. Brokaw is rightly upset about Trump’s allegation during his crazy rant in Phoenix that the media (his blanket term for anyone who doesn’t agree with him) doesn’t love America. Trump said of the media, “I really think they don’t like our country. I really believe that.” Brokaw disagrees vehemently. And if Trump weren’t deranged, he’d know that a free press loves its country, and is protecting it from him.

mr president, i've been a journalist 50 yrs. Never met one who didn't love USA.

Many risk their lives reporting on US values.

Cheap shot — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) August 24, 2017