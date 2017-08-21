Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has zoomed to number 1 on iTunes this afternoon. Tyler sang the song today live from a cruise while the Eclipse was going on in North America. There must be two versions, because “Total Eclipse” is also number 11.

Jim Steinman, author of the Meatloaf songs, wrote the hit. The record was released in 1983.

If you’re a big fan of the song, Barry Levinson’s gem of of a movie “Bandits” features the song in the plot.

Lesson: if you live long enough, everything comes back in style.

Also Eclipsing on the iTunes chart: The Beatles “Here Comes the Sun,’ CCR’s “Bad Moon Rising,” Manfred Mann’s Springsteen take on “Blinded by the Light,” Cat Stevens’ “Moonshadow,” Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” “Eclipse” by Pink Floyd, and of course, “Invisible Sun” by the Police.