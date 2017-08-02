People come from all over the world to read these words at the base of the Statue of Liberty. It’s a poem called “The New Colossus,” by Emma Lazarus (my neighbor from another lifetime). Today, Trump lackey Stephen Miller– who was always lurking, waiting to prove he was the Worst Person Ever in the Trump White House– repudiated Lazarus.

The poem:

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

“Keep ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Here’s Miller at today’s White House Press conference:

This is a horrible person. His parents should be ashamed of themselves. He’s a POS. I cannot abide this. I can’t believe anyone who voted for Trump agrees with him.