The Rolling Stones won’t be outdone by the Beatles’ spectacular 50th anniversary edition box set of “Sgt. Pepper.” No no no. They will get satisfaction as other albums were released in 1967, you know.

So that brings us to the 50th anniversary version of “Their Satanic Majesties Request,” which featured “She’s a Rainbow” and was considered a breakthrough album for the Stones. It will be reissued by ABKCO thusly: “limited edition deluxe double vinyl/double hybrid Super Audio CD (compatible with all CD players) package on September 22. The set contains both the stereo and mono versions of every song, all newly remastered by Bob Ludwig. Their Satanic Majesties Request – 50th Anniversary Special Edition will include Michael Cooper’s original 3-D lenticular cover photograph, featuring the band in peak psychedelic regalia. ”

Lenticular.

You could say it comes in versions everywhere.