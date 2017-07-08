Sony Pictures can breathe easy. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is their biggest opening since the original “Spider Man” movie with Tobey Maguire in 2002.

Tom Holland, Michael Keaton and crew swept in last night for a $50 million opening night (including $15 million from Thursday previews). They’re on track for a $120 million weekend.

Sony’s biggest opening ever was the 3rd “Spider Man” movie in 2007 with $136 million.

The studio also has a solid hit right now with “Baby Driver.”

Former Sony chief Amy Pascal gets the last laugh because she produced “Homecoming” after being forced out of her job.