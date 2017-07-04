Over the weekend, Lady Gaga raked in anywhere from $500,000 to a million dollars playing on the stage where the Oscars take place.

Gaga was the private entertainer for billionaire Russian oligarchs at the wedding of their children held– are you ready?– at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. That’s where the Academy Awards are handed out. Gaga last performed “Til it Happens to You” on the 2016 broadcast. The wedding cost around $10 million according to reports and featured a 10 tier cake.

Performance fees for such private events range from half a mil to a mil– and hopefully Gaga got the good money. She certainly put on a real show for them, as recorded on Instagram.

The bride was Lolita Osmanova, the daughter of energy tycoon Eldar Osmanov, and considered to be Vlad Putin’s goddaughter. The groom was Gaspar Avdolyan, the son of Albert Avdolyan, a Russian-Armenian telecommunications mogul.

I hope Jimmy Kimmel makes a joke about this soon. Here’s the altar, where Kimmel will stand next March to hand out the Oscars:

