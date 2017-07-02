I guess I’m lucky that Jay Z’s album has been offered so far just to his Tidal subscribers and people who have Sprint. Apparently in the rap “The Story of OJ,” Jay Z has some lyrics that are causing an uproar over anti-Semitism. I didn’t know this until I caught Guy Oseary’s defense of Jay Z on Instagram. Guy is the manager of Madonna and U2. He’s also very Jewish and very smart.



Here is his take on the situation– where I learn, as you will, too, the content of the song. On his Instagram account he’s getting some flack for this defense. This reminds me of Michael Jackson’s use of an epithet directed at Jews in “They Don’t Care About Us” twenty years ago. Personally, I don’t approve these messages. But here’s what Guy says:

Guy Oseary:

I’ve received a few messages from friends wondering why Jay-Z is putting out anti-semitic lyrics in his new song “The Story Of O.J.” … If you read the lyrics out of context I can understand why people are jumping to that conclusion.. But if you listen to the song in its entirety you will hear that the whole of the song is based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point.. There are African American stereotypes throughout the song.. The music video directed by @markromanek and Jay is entirely full of exaggerated stereotype imagery of African Americans.. Jewish people do NOT “own all the property in America”. Jay knows this.. But hes attempting to use the jewish people in an exaggerated way to showcase a community of people that are thought to have made wise business decisions.. As an example of what is possible and achievable.. Yes, the “rich jew” the “business jew” the “jew that owns the world” is a stereotype which has been repeatedly used with the wrong sentiment.. meant only to harm the Jewish people. Perpetuating the absurdity that jews are taking over the world.. Fact: There are 7.5 billion people in the world.. Only 14 million of them are jews.. Thats 0.2 percent of the worlds population.. In my opinion, Jay is giving the jewish community a compliment.. ” Financial freedom” he mentions as being his ONLY hope.. If you had to pick a community as an example of making wise financial decisions achieving financial freedom who would you choose?.. Im not offended by these lyrics.. I hear them the way he inteded them to be heard.. Giving “credit” to a community that supposedly understands what it means to have “credit”.. I’m good with that.. 🙌🏽✡️