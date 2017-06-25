The box office is lopsided. “Transformers: The Last Knight” is running $50 million behind “T4” from 2014. Basically, it’s a bust, and it joins so many other disasters of the season. Yes. you can still eke out ticket sales in foreign countries. But in America, not so much.

“The Last Knight” had a five day take of around $69 million. The previous installment had $125 mil in the till by its fifth day. By next weekend, “The Last Knight” will be a distant, dark memory.

On the other hand: comedian Kumail Nanjiani’s “The Big Sick” is a breakout indie. What a lovely, charming, funny, and sometimes sad film. They scored a whopping $435,000 in three days in just 5 theaters. Five theaters.

I’m sure you know by now that “The Big Sick” is based on Nanjiani’s romance with his now wife, Rebecca (played in the movie with unerring grace and laughs by the remarkable Zoe Kazan). Holly Hunter and Ray Romano play Kazan’s parents. I dare say Hunter just kills it. Look for her to see awards action. Romano is no chopped liver, either.

Also good news: Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” was a hit in limited release, too. Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst pulled in $240,545 over three days in four theaters. So nice thzt we have “The Beguiled” and “The Big Sick” simultaneously. It’s like the old days of great indie filmmaking– smart, entertaining films made for smart people.

Not to say the studios are bereft. Warners is riding high with “Wonder Woman.” Fox is coming in strong with “War of the Planet of the Apes.” And now I’ve seen “Spider -Man Homecoming.” Sony/Columbia Pictures is back after a long dry spell! I can’t talk about it til Thursday morning except to say congrats to everyone involved. Any movie that features the English Beat’s “Save it for Later” can only be top notch!