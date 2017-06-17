EXCLUSIVE There’s a less than 1 percent chance we’re wrong but… Sources say that Beyonce gave birth to twins on Monday night or Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. That’s the reason Jay Z didn’t turn up on Thursday night for the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York. He had his hands full. The source is good. Those kids are here. They’re going to Run this Town.

There’s plenty of press set up at the hospital. Most of them spotted a woman coming in on Friday with a balloon and flowers baby gift that you wouldn’t bring unless the mother had given birth. Those keen spotters were correct.

Blue Ivy is already setting up trademarks and patents for the twins.

Congrats to the family. And thank goodness the twins didn’t have to be sampled. They’re original!