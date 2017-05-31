Even though Kathy Griffin just apologized for posting a video of her hoisting Trump’s bloodied severed head, fellow-admiring comedienne Sarah Silverman thinks she has nothing to apologize for. “Kathy is a singular voice. She’s really funny and it won’t be news tomorrow. Kathy is a prolific storyteller. That’s part of who she is.”

Sarah was telling that at a Q & A, for her upcoming “A Speck Of Dust,” comedy special as part of Netflix’s FYSEE series in Beverly Hills, to court Emmy voters.

Sarah is unabashedly vocal about politics. “We are being bombarded by daily atrocities. I’m from New Hampshire; everyone tends to be involved with politics there. “ She says she can be so active “because I keep my overhead low.” When asked her childhood idols, she answered, “Woody Allen, Nichols and May, Albert Brooks, Robin Williams, his “Live At The Met,” album is just classic. Steve Martin, well he was my everything. I love smart and aggressively dumb. Artsy and fartsy. He embodies that. He pulls scarves out of his fly and he writes for the New Yorker.”

She then was asked about her recent health scare due to epiglottis, a blockage of the airway. She joked, “They had to tie my hands down, because I’d wake up and try to get the thing out of my throat. I really thought, because I was loaded with painkillers, that I was captured by ISIS.”

She recently received acting kudos for her acting turns on “Crashing,” as well as “Masters of Sex.” Is acting something she’ll do more of? “Well objectively, I’m really good at it. I like to dip my toe in it, long as it doesn’t get in the way of stand up.” She continued, “I’m a comedian and comedians want everyone to love them. That’s our sickness. Her theory is not to question it. “I think comedy dies in the second guessing.”

Silverman also quoted writer Charlie Kaufman as a mantra she adheres too. “Failure is a badge of honor. It means you risked failure. And if you don’t risk failure, you’re never going to do anything that’s different from what you’ve already done or what somebody else has done.” Savvy Sarah then noted, “I’ve never been for everyone. I’ve had to be comfortable with that. “