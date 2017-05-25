The tragedy in Manchester was certain to affect public events, especially large gatherings.

Now comes word that Warner Bros. has cancelled the London premiere of “Wonder Woman” and Universal has done the same for “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise.

London premieres usually take place in Leicester Square, where huge numbers of fans crowd up to see the stars walk the red carpets. Even tight security has its vulnerabilities, but out there– I was there a couple of years ago for “World War Z”– can’t handle every possibility of trouble.

“All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers. Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for ‘The Mummy’ scheduled to take place next week,” Universal’s statement said.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

A number of rock acts have cancelled UK shows this week including Blondie, Take That, and of course Ariana Grande, who had just finished a show in Manchester when the bombings occurred.