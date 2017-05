Al Pacino and Barry Levinson will reunite with HBO for an untitled film about Joe Paterno and the Sandusky scandals at Penn State. The famed actor and director previously teamed with HBO for hit movies about Phil Spector and Dr. Jack Kevorkian. A previous incarnation of this film, called Happy Valley, was almost made for HBO with Brian DePalma directing. It was canceled in 2014. Production is set to begin in July.