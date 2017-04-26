Whether we want it or not, M. Night Shyamalan is going to make a sequel to “Unbreakable.”

Samuel L. Jackson himself confirmed to me last night that he and Bruce Willis are signed, sealed and delivered. They expect to start this summer after Jackson returns from making “Inversion” in Berlin with Peter Segal.

Jackson and his daughter Zoe were at last night’s premiere of “Six Degrees.” Absent was his wife and her mother, one of my favorite people, LaTanya Richardson. “Where is LaTanya?” I asked. Sam replied: “She’s home, enjoying herself!” Richardson was recently killed off of “Grey’s Anatomy,” an egregious mistake. But Sam says, “She could turn up somewhere else in ShondaLand, I’m sure.” I hope!

As for “Unbreakable” : Released in 2000, it made $95 million US, foreign $153 million for a worldwide total of $248 million. It was nowhere as big as “The Sixth Sense” or even “Signs.” Soon after Shyamalan went into a fallow period. He recently resurrected himself with the thriller, “Split.”

Jackson, of course, has a bunch of films finished and more in pre-production. What’s he doing right now? “More Capital One commercials!” he said. “That’s my real job!”