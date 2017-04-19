Six unheard songs by Prince will be released Friday in advance of the 1st anniversary of his death. The first one available to hear is called Deliverance:



The other songs are called “I Am” and “Man Opera,” an 8 minute suite, plus “Touch Me,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “No One Else” and an extended version of “I Am.” (I don’t think “Sunrise Sunset” is a cover of the “Fiddler on the Roof” song but you never know.)

It’s unclear if this with permission of Prince’s estate or it affects the estate’s deals with Universal and Warner Bros. The ‘label’ for these releases is called Rogue Music Alliance. Their press release reads:

The songs were written and recorded when Prince was an independent artist, protesting what he saw as an unjust music industry. In the spirit of that independence, and in supporting Prince’s opinion of major label contracts, DELIVERANCE is being released independently via RMA, a Vancouver, WA based record company. The majority of all sales of DELIVERANCE will benefit Prince’s estate.

Prince, and Ian Boxill (2Pac, Gladys Knight, Janet Jackson, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, multiple award winning Prince albums), co-wrote and co-produced all of the tracks beginning in 2006. After Prince’s untimely passing, Boxill continued their work by spending the past year completing the compositions and arrangements, finishing the production and mixing the songs.