Lady Gaga surprised everyone last night. Over night she released a new single called “The Cure” — a song she introduced at Coachella last night. And it’s number 1. Just like that. Great song, very Gaga melody and hook. It has some of those Skrillex Diplo bird sounds, too. This has been quite a year so far for Gaga. The Super Bowl reinvigorated her whole gestalt, gave her a hit with “Million Reasons,” and restored the “Joanne” album. Now she’s got a whole new single– while she’s supposedly creating an album of songs for “A Star is Born.” Which she’s acting in, too. Yowza! Gaga’s on fire! And this summer everyone will see her interview Julian Assange in a new doc called “Risk” on Showtime. What next?