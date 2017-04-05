Buh bye, Bill O’Reilly.

The number of advertisers who have left your show in the last two days is now up to 22.

They are: GlaxoSmithKline, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Constant Contact, UNTUCKit, Sanofi, Allstate, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition/Rachael Ray Nutrish, T. Rowe Price, Mitsubishi, Wayfair, MileIQ, Lexus, Bayer, Esurance, Credit Karma, True Car, The Wonderful Company, Society of Human Resources Management, Coldwell Banker and Orkin.

Fox News is moving them to other shows. They are not stopping them from leaving O’Reilly. When Fox News wants you gone, Bill, they step aside so the avalanche doesn’t dust up their shoes.

The end is near. Who will take your place? How about that Jesse guy? Or Greg Gutfeld? Believe me, Bill Shine is working on it.

Stay tuned…