Some people worried that Preet Bharara’s dismissal as US Attorney in New York would end the probe into Fox News. Wrong.

Turns out, according to the Financial Times, the US Attorney’s office has offered immunity to ex CFO Mark Kranz in exchange for his testimony. Kranz was CFO from 2004 until last year, and was fired right after Ailes. Kranz knows where the money is buried in settlements made by the company but never reported to women who claimed sexual harassment.

The Gretchen Carlson case brought out all this out, but there were other settlements rumored over the years. At least one of them involved prime time star Bill O’Reilly.

The government is trying to ascertain if Fox News didn’t disclose these settlements to its stockholders at 21st Century Fox.

More to come…