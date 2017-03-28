Jeremy Renner will not be in Christopher McQuarrie’s “Mission Impossible 6.” That’s the word and I’ve confirmed it. He did two “MI”s with Tom Cruise, but that was enough. He’s doing two “Avengers” movies back to back instead — “Infinity War” and “Ant-man and the Wasp” as Hawkeye.

This would explain the addition of Henry Cavill aka Superman. I guess Cavill will replace Renner in Ethan Hunt’s squad.

Renner was always a weird fit with Cruise. He really can star in his own movies, and has– like “Bourne Legacy.” He’s an Oscar nominee, and actually should be at the Oscars more often. Word is he’s very good in “Wind River,” coming this August.

No word yet on how they’ll say William Brandt has departed the “Mission” group. But think of all the actors who’ve come and gone around Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. Renner won’t be the first or the last.