Tonight on Fox News at 9pm Eastern Jeannie Pirro, Fox anchor, demanded Paul Ryan step down as Speaker of the House in Congress. “Paul Ryan hahs to step down as Speaker of the House. The reason? He failed to get the votes.” Pirro blames Ryan for the whole health care vote disaster. AND —0She says she hasn’t spoken to Donald Trump, but earlier today Trump PROMOTED her show on his Twitter feed. This is absolutely extraordinary.

Here’s Trump’s Tweet at 10am or so this morning:



Here’s Pirro six minute rant this evening doing Trump’s dirty work:

"Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the house.The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his healthcare bill." #openingstatement pic.twitter.com/75WbI4mcYX — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 26, 2017

Is anyone running Fox News? What the hell is going on? The weirdest thing here is that Trump hired the hit woman and then ANNOUNCED it in advance of the hit! I know Ryan is from Wisconsin but he must understand what just happened.

Keep refreshing…