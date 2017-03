Ben’s statement: “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

This isn’t easy, so kudos to Ben for going through the process and announcing it before the tabs got it. Affleck’s been in a long will they or won’t they divorce with Jennifer Garner, but maybe this will help them. The award winning director of 2012 Best Picture “Argo” may have bitten off more than he could chew with all the Batman movies, plus “The Accountant” and directing “Live by Night.” The latter was a failure, and may have suffered from its creator just being over-extended.

Good news for Ben!