Expect the fifth season of Showtime’s hit, ‘Ray Donovan’ to be atypical of the first four, so says Steven Bauer who plays the loyal henchman Avi to his ‘boss’ Liev Schreiber’s Ray Donovan. Steven relayed that info to me at Doris Bergman’s Ninth Annual Style Lounge and Party to honor the recent Academy Awards at Fig & Olive in Hollywood.

“The audience should be prepared,” Steven says, “that there will be real surprises this next season. Avi does things no one would expect. The whole show is more dark and twisty than ever.” Steven then went on to enjoy the lounge, hosted by buywine.com. Other celebs stopping by were Bruce Dern, the always funny Judy Tenuta, who told me the only wall Trump is building is “the hair around his head. ”

