Is “Scandal” almost over?

A couple of weeks ago, ABC revealed that the Shonda Rhimes hit was renewed along with “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

But I’m told that “Scandal” will return for a seventh season that’s much shorter than usual. There will be just 16 episodes, and then that’s probably it. This season– on now– is also just 16 because of Washington’s pregnancy last fall. The first 5 seasons were orders for 21 or 22.

A main reason would be Kerry Washington. She wants to get back to movies, and she should ASAP. As much as “Scandal” has done for her, Washington just had a hit movie playing Anita Hill on HBO called “Confirmation.” She received a Golden Globe nomination and high praise all around. Prior to “Scandal,” Washington starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

I hear that Washington will definitely do some kind of movie between seasons 6 and 7 of “Scandal.” But after that either the series will end or she’ll do shorter seasons to accommodate her film career. She should, too. Kerry just turned 40 and looks 30. She still has the potential for a breakout film career a la Halle Berry or even Viola Davis.

As for “Scandal”– we’ve seen Tony Goldwyn’s character as president, then his First Lady ran for the office. If the show went as long as “Grey’s Anatomy,” Kerry’s Olivia Pope might get a whack at the job. Of course, these days, we’ve learned, anyone really can be president!