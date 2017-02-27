There’s no accounting: PwC has issued an apology for their shoddy work at the Oscars:

We sincerely apologize to “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.

We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.

Nothing can really satisfy very stupid people, like Gersh Kuntzman of the New York Daily News, who took his venom out on Warren Beatty this morning. But the answer is, the envelope snafu was human error. The Academy will have to investigate as well as the production company. They will have to explain why a live woman’s face was on In Memoriam card, too. (That’s pretty stupid.)

But there were plenty of great things last night. Two black actors won. A black man won best adapted screenplay. His movie won Best Picture. The whole look of the Oscars has changed, seemingly, overnight. And I learned that Red Vines– the west coast equivalent of Twizzlers– are disgusting.