A semi Beatles reunion took place over the weekend, plus an Eagle was involved. Ringo Starr cheerily posted a few times to Twitter that he, Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh got together for some kind of recording session. Ringo posted a photo of himself with Paul, and wrote: Thanks for coming over and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love.”

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

Ringo also posted a photo with Paul and Ringo’s brother in law, the great Joe Walsh:

And look out Joe W. came out to play what a day I'm having peace and love. ✌️☯☮ pic.twitter.com/8xQt2j5OLn — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

There are also photos with another famed bass player, Nathan East and another Eagle, Timothy B. Schmit, and veteran keyboardist Benmont Tench, from a couple of days earlier. Clearly Ringo is up to something great in the studio, possibly a new solo album to coincide with a new tour of his All Starr Band. His last album, Postcards from Paradise, was released two years ago. McCartney last played bass with Starr on Ringo’s “Y Not” album in 2010.