What can we say about Terrence Malick? That someone else has put up more money for a new movie no one will see– with a lot of stars gamboling about in fisheye photography? I wish I had more patience for the trailer to “Song by Song.” I’m glad Malick is using Del Shannon’s “Runaway,” but I’m also sad for him that this will get pushed away as the not-sequel to “La La Land.” Ryan Gosling is singing, other famous actors are loping around, the plot looks sketchy and the dialogue random. Who knows? Maybe it’s great. Sometimes it snows in April.