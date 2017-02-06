We can add Katy Perry to the roster of superstars on this Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Katy will unveil a new look, and a new single called “Chained to the Rhythm.” Unlike her Olympics song, “Rise,” it’s hoped that this single will point to a new album. She’s due, although so are a lot of recording artists. It’s not like the old days.

With Katy added to the show, and Adele and Beyonce, all the Grammys are missing is a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga and it will be Ladies’ Night, that’s for sure! A Million Women March on Music. I like it!

“Chained” features 20 year old Skip Marley, maternal grandson of Bob Marley. (His father’s last name is Minto.) Sounds like Katy is moving in new directions.