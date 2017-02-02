Springsteen Plays “Don’t Hang Up” in Australia: “We come to you, embarrassed Americans tonight”
Bruce Springsteen played Melbourne, Australia last night– great timing for the Boss Down Under. Springsteen, an appropriately outraged Trump critic, mocked Trump for having a phone fight with the Aussie PM. The Boss sang “Don’t Hang Up,” a 60s hit, after saying: We come to you, embarrassed Americans tonight.”
Here’s the Orlons original from 1962
Credits:
Written by Dave Appell & Kal Mann
Executive producer: Bernie Lowe
Lead vocals: Rossetta Hightower
Backing vocals: Marlena Davis & Shirley Brickley
Support vocals: Steve Caldwell
**if anyone knows who played that amazing horn email me showbiz411@gmail.com