EXCLUSIVE

I am hearing that the Clive Davis documentary “Soundtrack of Our Lives” may be announced as early as today as the opening film of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

It’s a great idea, and I hope it pans out. Davis is the most famous of all music men in the recording industry. Right now, people are fighting for a ticket to his pre-Grammy gala on February 11th in Beverly Hills. The black and gold satin box invite is a collectors’ item.

“Soundtrack” — directed by Chris Perkel– will be more officially unveiled next week in L.A. to potential distributors. Invites have also gone out for the Berlin Film Festival for international sales.

Opening Tribeca is a coup for both sides. Clive is a New York institution. By the end of April–when Tribeca opens– the film will have an American distributor. And imagine the guest list for a party! Included in the film are Whitney Houston of course. But among the living: Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and so on.

One clue that this is all about to work out: I’m told Clive was a special guest last night at the premiere screening of Robert DeNiro’s new movie “The Comedian.” DeNiro and Jane Rosenthal are the founders of Tribeca. I would have asked Mr. Davis but he didn’t make it to the after party at the Friars Club, where I ran into plenty of other A listers (see next item). So I will rely on good spies, and good ears!