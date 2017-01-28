Martin Scorcese doesn’t care what you think. Well, at least about his fifty-four year-and-counting working and friend relationship with his esteemed editor Thelma Schoonmaker, to whom he presented the ACE Career Achievement award at last night’s 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton. The is the event where all the top notch editors get out of their editing rooms and celebrate each other.

Commenting on their longevity, he quipped, “We’ve spent many lifetimes together. I can’t explain it. It’s what we do and it’s nobody’s business.” He added, “I completely trust her. Her support makes it possible for me to make the films I want to make. From the day I met her at NYU in film school in 1963, nothing’s changed. From “Raging Bull” to “Silence,” she’s always been there.”

Thelma, who had laryngitis, “I’m copying Meryl Streep,” (Meryl had it at the Golden Globes) said, “I’m privileged to watch the swing of emotions Marty goes through with each film and it’s fascinating. I can’t wait for the next one to start.”

The ACE Eddie Awards were hosted by “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom, who joked, “I know we all feel the existential panic this week, hey we’ll feel it every day now for the next four fucking years.” The event saw “La La Land” and “Arrival” taking the top honors: “La La Land” for Best Edited Feature Comedy, and “Arrival” garnered the Dramatic Feature. For TV, HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” “Everything Is Copy,” and “Veep” scored, as well as NBC’s “This Is Us.” “O.J: Made in America,” “Anthony Bourdain,” and “Zootopia” also scored wins.

The ACE’s have an accurate Oscar predication record, 10 of the past 13 Eddie winners have gone on to win the Oscar. J.J. Abrams received the Golden Eddie Award for Filmmaker of the year, and he also incorporated a mea culpa along with the “F” word. “As Editors, you’re fucked. There’s no magical next step. You’re not allowed to have the dreams of later. The buck stops with you. It took me years to really appreciate the art of editorial.”

I chatted a bit with Mykelti Williamson, so wonderful in “Fences” who was cryptic but did tell me that, “I’m filming a 10 part series for TV with a film star, it’s a lead for me. You won’t find it anywhere.” Good for him, he’s truly talented. Producer Bill Mechanic told me his next project is with “Elle’s” Paul Verhoeven, “Kubo’s” Travis Knight, “Arrival’s “ Denis Villeneuve and more came out to support the men and women in the dark rooms.