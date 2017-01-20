As I predicted, Adele is now signed to sing at the Grammy Awards. Her “25” album is on its way to Album of the Year. This is why Adele didn’t appear on the American Music Awards– she was saving herself for the Grammys.

Since November 2015, Adele has been the Queen of Pop. Beyonce has her fans, but Adele is in a category unto herself. Her run with “25” is historic, and the payoff will be on Grammy night, February 12 th, when she scoops up Album of the Year, Song (“Hello”) and whatever else she wants.

Beyonce’s “Lemonade” will clean up in the R&B categories. I’ve no doubt that Miss Knowles will also sing on Music’s Biggest Night.

John Legend is also performing. And I’d be shocked if there weren’t some nod to “La La Land” on the Grammys. Just sayin… And Drake: you know he’ll be on the show. Keith Urban has also said yes.

Who won’t be on the show? Justin Timberlake, who was snubbed. And Justin Bieber? Not liked by the Grammys per se, and he did perform on the AMAs. Maybe they’ll find something for him to do.

The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.