The producers of “Star Wars” issued a statement today regarding a stupid rumor started in a British tabloid that they would digitally re-create Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia in Chapter 9, the unfilmed and planned last “Star Wars” movie. The UK paper said Fisher’s heirs were “negotiating with the producers.” More fake news. Unbelievable.

Here’s the statement:

We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.

The fact is, with Carrie’s death, so too will come the end of Princess/General Leia. No one wants to see the show go on without Carrie. Whether a happy ending, or a death, the character will end in Chapter 8. Han Solo is gone, and so, too, Leia.

I wish I could write for one of those British tabs and just make stuff up. So much fun! How do their writers feel to create garbage that is immediately refuted? Not very fulfilling, is it?