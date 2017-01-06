There won’t be any stars at Donald Trump’s inaugural proceedings on January 20th, but there will be plenty on stage that afternoon in New York.

Rosie O’Donnell– Trump’s biggest celebrity enemy, and for good reason (he’s been horrible to her)– is among dozens of Broadway names who will appear at the “Concert4America” on January 20th, 3pm at Town Hall.

Other heavyweight names include Betty Buckley, Sharon Gless, Andrea Martin, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. More names are expected to sign on shortly.

“Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!” is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley in association with Your Kids, Our Kids and the support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

“By bringing together this spectacular group of artists to celebrate the diversity and hope that makes America its best, we hope this concert will lift spirits and remind people across the country that we are stronger united and our voices will be heard over the next four years,” Rudetsky and Wesley said in a statement.



The show will also be streamed live on Facebook. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.