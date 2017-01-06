The Golden Globes love stars on their show, but unlike the Academy Awards they don’t feature segments with the five best songs. That’s too bad since Justin Timberlake– who had the biggest hit of 2016 with “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie “Trolls”–would be a big ratings draw if he performed.

Luckily, Timberlake’s best pal, Jimmy Fallon, is hosting the Golden Globes. I’ve heard that Justin will turn up on the show anyway, and not as a presenter– but in some kind of pre-taped sketch with Jimmy. Fallon and Timberlake have a unique kind of Cosby and Hope rapport together, and Justin is quite adept at comedy and imitations. This number should go over like crazy on Sunday.

The irony of the Globes is that Timberlake was nominated for Best Song. He will probably get an Oscar nomination. But for some reason the Grammy Awards continue to snub him, which I think is a terrible mistake. Timberlake is one of the very best entertainers of the current generation, not only a magnetic personality but also a dynamite singer. He’s unlikely to appear on the Grammys if he’s not nominated. What a shame.