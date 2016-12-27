This is so crazy and unbelievable that Carrie Fisher has died. And now of course her books have jumped to the top of the best seller lists.

On Amazon, “The Princess Diarist” is number 1. This book came out on November 22nd and was only doing so- so, even with the revelation of the Harrison Ford affair.

A month later it’s number 1 under the worst possible conditions. But I’m sure Carrie would be pleased.

She also has “Wishful Drinking” at 7 and “Postcards from the Edge.” You guys should read “Surrender the Pink,” too. It’s hilarious.

The books may be selling well on Barnes & Noble, too, but I can’t figure out their website.