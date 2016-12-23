Everyone is praying for Carrie Fisher. The writer-actress-humorist had an apparent heart attack on a flight home to Los Angeles from London this afternoon. TMZ and Radar report she was given CPR on the flight 15 minutes before landing. Its all ironic I guess because 40 years after the first “Star Wars” Carrie is famous right now for making “Rogue One” a huge hit. She’s also published “The Princess Diarist” a bestselling memoir about making the original movies. She got a lot of headlines for writing–hilariously– about sleeping with Harrison Ford.

