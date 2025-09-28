Monday, September 29, 2025
Donate
MusicSports

NFL Makes Bad Choice with Bad Bunny for Super Bowl Half Time Game

By Roger Friedman

Share

The NFL has punted.

They’ve chosen Bad Bunny as the lead entertainment for the next Super Bowl half time show.

They couldn’t persuade Adele or Taylor Swift for a variety of reasons

So now they’ve got an all Spanish show for America’s biggest sports night.

Social media sites are ablaze with criticism about the selection.

And while Bad Bunny is an electrifying performer, he’s not a mainstream lead act with hits the audience knows. He’d be a great guest star.

The NFL really botched this plan. But this highlights how few real stars exist now who want to work. And if the teams that play the game aren’t very popular, the ad buys will take a hit.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com