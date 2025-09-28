NFL Makes Bad Choice with Bad Bunny for Super Bowl Half Time Game

The NFL has punted.

They’ve chosen Bad Bunny as the lead entertainment for the next Super Bowl half time show.

They couldn’t persuade Adele or Taylor Swift for a variety of reasons

So now they’ve got an all Spanish show for America’s biggest sports night.

Social media sites are ablaze with criticism about the selection.

And while Bad Bunny is an electrifying performer, he’s not a mainstream lead act with hits the audience knows. He’d be a great guest star.

The NFL really botched this plan. But this highlights how few real stars exist now who want to work. And if the teams that play the game aren’t very popular, the ad buys will take a hit.