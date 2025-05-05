Armie Hammer, Famous Non Cannibal, Announces Film Project with Safdie Brothers: “Persona Non Grata”

Armie Hammer, famous being labeled a cannibal, has an announcement.

With his career in tatters, Armie will star in either a documentary or a narrative film called “Persona Non Grata.” He announced it tonight on Instagram.

What is it really? Since it’s not due until 2026 it may be a mockumentary, a satire about Hammer’s huge fall from grace after many women accused him of sexual malfeasance including wanted to chew them up.

Hammer escaped to the Cayman Islands but is back looking for work in Hollywood. He is Persona Non Grata. As he acknowledges, no one wants anything to do with him. How will he overcome that? He’s got a podcast and has picked up parts in B films. But maybe this film will do the trick and bring him back from the dead.

The movie does sound tasty.