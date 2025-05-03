Saturday, May 3, 2025
Greyhound Bus Company Takes Brave Stand Against Trump Policies: “No Warrant, No Boarding” for US Immigration Agents

By Roger Friedman

At least one company is standing up against Donald Trump’s cruel immigration policies.

Greyhound Bus has posted a notice that immigration agents will not be allowed on their buses or in non public areas of bus stations without a warrant.

In post to social media, Greyhound bravely states: “This policy underscores their dedication to protecting passenger right and civil liberties.”

Greyhound is owned since 2021 by German company, FlixBus. They operate 1,700 buses across the United States. A study suggests that at least 50-to-75% of their riders are not white. The chances of agents looking for illegal aliens on their buses is very high.

This isn’t the first time Greyhound has stood up to Trump’s policies. The previous owners had trouble with agents boarding their buses in 2018 during the first Trump administration. The company was urged at the time by the ACLU “to assert its Fourth Amendment rights to decline CBP officers consent to board its buses.”

An ACLU staff attorney wrote then: “The Constitution protects everyone in this country, regardless of immigration status, from racial profiling and arbitrary searches and detentions. Rather than acquiescing to CBP’s bully tactics, Greyhound can protect its customers from discrimination and suspicionless searches.”

It should be noted that the original group of 13 Freedom Riders—seven African Americans and six whites—left Washington, D.C. for the South on a Greyhound bus on May 4, 1961. 

Will buses become sanctuaries for immigrants? It’s ironic that it’s a German company now protecting immigrants from exactly what the Germans did during World War II — and extremely heartening.

 

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

