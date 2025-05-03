Greyhound Bus Company Takes Brave Stand Against Trump Policies: “No Warrant, No Boarding” for US Immigration Agents

At least one company is standing up against Donald Trump’s cruel immigration policies.

Greyhound Bus has posted a notice that immigration agents will not be allowed on their buses or in non public areas of bus stations without a warrant.

In post to social media, Greyhound bravely states: “This policy underscores their dedication to protecting passenger right and civil liberties.”

Greyhound is owned since 2021 by German company, FlixBus. They operate 1,700 buses across the United States. A study suggests that at least 50-to-75% of their riders are not white. The chances of agents looking for illegal aliens on their buses is very high.

This isn’t the first time Greyhound has stood up to Trump’s policies. The previous owners had trouble with agents boarding their buses in 2018 during the first Trump administration. The company was urged at the time by the ACLU “to assert its Fourth Amendment rights to decline CBP officers consent to board its buses.”

An ACLU staff attorney wrote then: “The Constitution protects everyone in this country, regardless of immigration status, from racial profiling and arbitrary searches and detentions. Rather than acquiescing to CBP’s bully tactics, Greyhound can protect its customers from discrimination and suspicionless searches.”

It should be noted that the original group of 13 Freedom Riders—seven African Americans and six whites—left Washington, D.C. for the South on a Greyhound bus on May 4, 1961.

Will buses become sanctuaries for immigrants? It’s ironic that it’s a German company now protecting immigrants from exactly what the Germans did during World War II — and extremely heartening.