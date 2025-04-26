Saturday, April 26, 2025
TV: “Grey’s Anatomy” Sinks to All Time Low But Still Mysteriously Renewed For Another Season

By Roger Friedman

“Grey’s Anatomy” has now sunk to an all time low.

With three more episodes remaining in Season 21, “Grey’s” fell to 1.88 million on Thursday night. That’s a record bottom.

“Grey’s” is down 30% from last season in total viewers, and 47% in the key age demo.

Nevertheless, “Grey’s” has inexplicably been renewed for a 22nd season, like it not.

Is Shonda Rhimes blackmailing ABC?

As the next season approaches, and Ellen Pompeo makes hubristic statements about her high salary, we can only wonder who’s next to be killed off in the shrinking budget?

I guess ABC has nothing in development.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

