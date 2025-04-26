TV: “Grey’s Anatomy” Sinks to All Time Low But Still Mysteriously Renewed For Another Season

“Grey’s Anatomy” has now sunk to an all time low.

With three more episodes remaining in Season 21, “Grey’s” fell to 1.88 million on Thursday night. That’s a record bottom.

“Grey’s” is down 30% from last season in total viewers, and 47% in the key age demo.

Nevertheless, “Grey’s” has inexplicably been renewed for a 22nd season, like it not.

Is Shonda Rhimes blackmailing ABC?

As the next season approaches, and Ellen Pompeo makes hubristic statements about her high salary, we can only wonder who’s next to be killed off in the shrinking budget?

I guess ABC has nothing in development.