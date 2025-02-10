Billy Graham Grandson Behind “He Gets Us” Campaign, Has Misused Johnny Cash Song in Ads — It’s About Elvis

Martin Gore of the electronic pop group Depeche Mode once wrote a song called “Personal Jesus.”

It was about Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla. Gore said in an interview with Marisa Fox of Spin Magazine:

“It’s a song about being a Jesus for somebody else, someone to give you hope and care. It’s about how Elvis Presley was her man and her mentor and how often that happens in love relationships; how everybody’s heart is like a god in some way. We play these god-like parts for people but no one is perfect, and that’s not a very balanced view of someone, is it?”

Johnny Cash covered the song and it was released on his 2002 posthumous album. Now his version has been co-opted by the insidious “He Gets Us” campaign, which promotes Jesus to Christians. They ran a commercial on the Super Bowl last night, conflating the song’s original meaning with their own agenda.

“He Gets Us” rears its head from time to time. It’s run by Rev. Billy Graham’s grandson, Stephen Tchividjian, through a 501c3 called Come Near Media. But that’s just a front for the Graham family. Virginia Graham, Stephen’s mother, is director of the foundation according to its Form 990 tax filing.

Come Near Me lists no financial information otherwise. All the money comes near them to and to them from the late Billy Graham’s Christian fundraising.

Johnny Cash was a friend of Billy Graham, that is true. But Cash often expressed dismay about various evangelical groups exploiting him. Cash certainly knew what “Personal Jesus” was about and would have been no doubt disappointed to see it reworked this way.

Ironically, the punchline of the story is that any radio play “Personal Jesus” gets goes to Gore, whose biological father was African American, and the record’s producers, Rick Rubin, who is Jewish.