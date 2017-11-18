Warner Bros. “Justice League” is now officially in trouble. Friday’s opening including Thursday previews comes to $38.2 million. The projected weekend gross is around $93-$95 million.

This is far below the original grim estimates of $110 million. And even farther below “Batman vs. Superman” and “Suicide Squad,” its two predecessors. Forget about mega hit “Wonder Woman.”

At this rate, “Justice League” set a record for worst debut of a franchise comic book movie.

Think about it: “Wonder Woman” just on her own had an opening night of $38 million. This new chapter has Batman and Superman, plus Aqua Man, The Flash and so on.

Since comic book movies are all anyone at any studio cares about anymore, this is a problem.

Stay tuned…